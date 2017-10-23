Edition:
Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Ltd (1250.HK)

1250.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
HK$0.21
Open
HK$0.21
Day's High
HK$0.21
Day's Low
HK$0.20
Volume
72,091,681
Avg. Vol
96,928,185
52-wk High
HK$0.25
52-wk Low
HK$0.17

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 7,637.00 7,637.00 7,637.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 9,168.00 9,168.00 9,168.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.02 0.02 0.02 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.03 0.03 0.03 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,637.00 7,637.00 7,637.00 5,599.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 9,168.00 9,168.00 9,168.00 7,574.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.02 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

