China Everbright Greentech Ltd (1257.HK)

1257.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.14 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
HK$6.70
Open
HK$6.70
Day's High
HK$6.86
Day's Low
HK$6.70
Volume
3,247,446
Avg. Vol
1,882,375
52-wk High
HK$7.11
52-wk Low
HK$5.21

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.20 1.33 1.20 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 4,690.00 4,878.00 4,547.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 5 6,316.80 7,093.00 5,692.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.50 0.71 0.42 --
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.59 0.64 0.56 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 28.59 28.59 28.59 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,690.00 4,690.00 4,629.74 4,670.20 --
Year Ending Dec-18 6,316.80 6,316.80 6,238.53 6,241.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.50 0.50 0.51 0.49 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.59 0.59 0.62 0.57 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

China Everbright Greentech Ltd News

