Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 13,755.00 13,755.00 13,755.00 -- Year Ending Dec-18 1 14,273.50 14,273.50 14,273.50 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.40 0.40 0.40 -- Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.46 0.46 0.46 --