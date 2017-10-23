Edition:
Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd (1266.HK)

1266.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-3.16%)
Prev Close
HK$1.58
Open
HK$1.59
Day's High
HK$1.60
Day's Low
HK$1.53
Volume
3,222,000
Avg. Vol
7,031,667
52-wk High
HK$1.96
52-wk Low
HK$0.71

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 13,755.00 13,755.00 13,755.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 14,273.50 14,273.50 14,273.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.40 0.40 0.40 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.46 0.46 0.46 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13,755.00 13,755.00 10,242.50 10,242.50 --
Year Ending Dec-18 14,273.50 14,273.50 10,843.70 10,843.70 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.40 0.40 0.27 0.27 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.46 0.46 0.31 0.31 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd News

