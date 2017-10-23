Edition:
2.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$2.79
Open
HK$2.71
Day's High
HK$2.80
Day's Low
HK$2.71
Volume
842,000
Avg. Vol
1,985,612
52-wk High
HK$3.46
52-wk Low
HK$0.89

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.33 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 9,036.84 9,743.02 8,226.26 --
Year Ending Dec-18 4 10,687.40 11,792.20 9,708.18 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.24 0.25 0.23 --
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.33 0.34 0.32 --

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,036.84 9,036.84 9,036.84 8,885.61 --
Year Ending Dec-18 10,687.40 10,687.40 10,687.40 10,500.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.22 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.32 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

