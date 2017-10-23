China First Capital Group Ltd (1269.HK)
1269.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.37HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Historical Surprises
Consensus Estimates Trend
Estimates Revisions Summary
- BRIEF-China First Capital says HY profit before tax is expected to decrease by about 60 pct to 70 pct
- BRIEF-China First Capital Group updates on acquisition of shares in SJW International
- BRIEF-China First Capital Group says Zhu Huanqiang has been appointed Co-CEO
- BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co
- BRIEF-China First Capital Group says Cfcg Australia as manager of New Trust and G8 Education enters legally binding term sheet