Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd (1297.HK)

1297.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.48HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
HK$2.51
Open
HK$2.50
Day's High
HK$2.54
Day's Low
HK$2.45
Volume
1,837,000
Avg. Vol
2,321,616
52-wk High
HK$3.77
52-wk Low
HK$2.07

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.33 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 744.42 754.56 734.29 758.44
Year Ending Dec-18 2 883.92 888.36 879.49 935.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.21 0.22 0.21 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.28

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 744.42 744.42 721.16 708.70 758.44
Year Ending Dec-18 883.92 883.92 872.26 874.21 935.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.22 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 0.25 0.25 0.27 0.28 0.28

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

