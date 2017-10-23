Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 6 1,376.16 1,426.00 1,327.53 1,325.66 Year Ending Dec-18 6 1,504.82 1,572.00 1,461.61 1,389.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.06 0.07 0.06 0.06 Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.08 0.11 0.07 0.07