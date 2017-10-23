Edition:
SITC International Holdings Co Ltd (1308.HK)

1308.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.17HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.15 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
HK$7.02
Open
HK$7.04
Day's High
HK$7.29
Day's Low
HK$7.00
Volume
1,706,000
Avg. Vol
2,465,363
52-wk High
HK$7.35
52-wk Low
HK$4.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 4 5 5
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.71 1.75 1.62 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1,376.16 1,426.00 1,327.53 1,325.66
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1,504.82 1,572.00 1,461.61 1,389.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.06 0.07 0.06 0.06
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.08 0.11 0.07 0.07

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,376.16 1,376.16 1,368.14 1,368.75 1,325.66
Year Ending Dec-18 1,504.82 1,504.82 1,498.85 1,494.84 1,389.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06
Year Ending Dec-18 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.07

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

SITC International Holdings Co Ltd News

