Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 2 1,855.00 1,863.00 1,847.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 1,997.00 2,031.00 1,963.00 2,354.50 Year Ending Mar-19 2 2,317.50 2,392.00 2,243.00 2,703.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 0.06 0.07 0.06 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.11 Year Ending Mar-19 2 0.09 0.10 0.09 0.13 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 23.07 23.07 23.07 31.28