Edition:
India

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd (1314.HK)

1314.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
HK$1.23
Open
HK$1.24
Day's High
HK$1.24
Day's Low
HK$1.20
Volume
4,858,000
Avg. Vol
2,097,732
52-wk High
HK$1.41
52-wk Low
HK$1.09

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 1,855.00 1,863.00 1,847.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 1,997.00 2,031.00 1,963.00 2,354.50
Year Ending Mar-19 2 2,317.50 2,392.00 2,243.00 2,703.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 0.06 0.07 0.06 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.11
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0.09 0.10 0.09 0.13
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 23.07 23.07 23.07 31.28

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1,855.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,997.00 1,997.00 1,997.00 1,997.00 2,354.50
Year Ending Mar-19 2,317.50 2,317.50 2,317.50 2,317.50 2,703.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd News