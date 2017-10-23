Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd (1314.HK)
1314.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
HK$1.23
Open
HK$1.24
Day's High
HK$1.24
Day's Low
HK$1.20
Volume
4,858,000
Avg. Vol
2,097,732
52-wk High
HK$1.41
52-wk Low
HK$1.09
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|1,855.00
|1,863.00
|1,847.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|1,997.00
|2,031.00
|1,963.00
|2,354.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|2,317.50
|2,392.00
|2,243.00
|2,703.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|0.11
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|0.13
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|23.07
|23.07
|23.07
|31.28
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,855.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,997.00
|1,997.00
|1,997.00
|1,997.00
|2,354.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2,317.50
|2,317.50
|2,317.50
|2,317.50
|2,703.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings