Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 7 2,901.72 3,301.73 2,595.18 3,017.01 Year Ending Dec-18 7 3,595.42 4,026.25 3,099.72 3,272.06 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.50 0.62 0.47 0.47 Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.60 0.71 0.49 0.50