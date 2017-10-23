Edition:
New China Life Insurance Co Ltd (1336.HK)

1336.HK on Hong Kong Stock

49.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.70 (+1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$48.90
Open
HK$49.20
Day's High
HK$50.40
Day's Low
HK$49.00
Volume
6,474,698
Avg. Vol
8,205,607
52-wk High
HK$56.10
52-wk Low
HK$32.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.21 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 8 10 11
(3) HOLD 9 9 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.36 2.39 2.22 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 137,723.00 172,222.00 123,192.00 152,441.00
Year Ending Dec-18 15 159,687.00 192,556.00 137,331.00 169,221.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.21 0.21 0.21 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.85 0.85 0.85 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 2.44 4.39 1.86 2.95
Year Ending Dec-18 22 3.05 4.52 2.31 3.62
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 20.28 26.55 16.29 4.76

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 137,723.00 137,723.00 136,417.00 132,357.00 152,441.00
Year Ending Dec-18 159,687.00 159,687.00 158,143.00 151,170.00 169,221.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.06 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.95 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.44 2.44 2.30 2.33 2.95
Year Ending Dec-18 3.05 3.04 3.01 2.93 3.62

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd News

