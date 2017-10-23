New China Life Insurance Co Ltd (1336.HK)
1336.HK on Hong Kong Stock
49.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.70 (+1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$48.90
Open
HK$49.20
Day's High
HK$50.40
Day's Low
HK$49.00
Volume
6,474,698
Avg. Vol
8,205,607
52-wk High
HK$56.10
52-wk Low
HK$32.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.21
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|8
|10
|11
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|6
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.36
|2.39
|2.22
|2.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|137,723.00
|172,222.00
|123,192.00
|152,441.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|159,687.00
|192,556.00
|137,331.00
|169,221.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|2.44
|4.39
|1.86
|2.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|3.05
|4.52
|2.31
|3.62
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|20.28
|26.55
|16.29
|4.76
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|137,723.00
|137,723.00
|136,417.00
|132,357.00
|152,441.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|159,687.00
|159,687.00
|158,143.00
|151,170.00
|169,221.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|0.06
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|0.95
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.44
|2.44
|2.30
|2.33
|2.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.05
|3.04
|3.01
|2.93
|3.62
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|0
- BRIEF-New China Life Insurance 9-mnth gross premium income RMB89.84 bln
- BRIEF-New China Life Insurance Co received approval of Qualification of GENG Jianxin from CIRC
- BRIEF-New China Life Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at 75.4 bln yuan
- BRIEF-New China Life Insurance elects Geng Jianxin as independent non-executive director
- BRIEF-New China Life Insurance says HY gross written premiums and policy fees down 13.8 pct