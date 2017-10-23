Edition:
People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd (1339.HK)

1339.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.72
Open
HK$3.75
Day's High
HK$3.76
Day's Low
HK$3.69
Volume
27,296,921
Avg. Vol
38,638,761
52-wk High
HK$3.82
52-wk Low
HK$2.93

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 6 5 5
(3) HOLD 7 9 9 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 5 6
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.80 2.95 3.10 3.15

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 501,526.00 559,720.00 424,589.00 507,906.00
Year Ending Dec-18 10 555,456.00 609,678.00 473,060.00 572,876.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 0.45 0.52 0.40 0.41
Year Ending Dec-18 18 0.48 0.69 0.41 0.42
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 9.00 13.29 4.00 -1.15

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 501,526.00 501,526.00 500,418.00 487,783.00 507,906.00
Year Ending Dec-18 555,456.00 555,456.00 555,204.00 540,946.00 572,876.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.43 0.41
Year Ending Dec-18 0.48 0.48 0.48 0.46 0.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd News

