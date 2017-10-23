Edition:
Meitu Inc (1357.HK)

1357.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$11.60
Open
HK$11.60
Day's High
HK$11.80
Day's Low
HK$11.54
Volume
10,534,500
Avg. Vol
46,505,889
52-wk High
HK$23.05
52-wk Low
HK$7.46

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 3 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.67 2.60 2.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 4,975.61 5,428.98 4,371.93 --
Year Ending Dec-18 6 9,567.67 10,970.70 7,862.81 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 -0.13 -0.09 -0.19 --
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.25 0.39 0.06 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,975.61 4,975.61 4,896.23 4,473.84 --
Year Ending Dec-18 9,567.67 9,567.67 9,563.16 9,659.87 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.13 -0.13 -0.12 -0.12 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.25 0.25 0.26 0.28 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

