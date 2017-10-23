Edition:
India

Central China Securities Co Ltd (1375.HK)

1375.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
HK$3.78
Open
HK$3.75
Day's High
HK$3.75
Day's Low
HK$3.68
Volume
1,727,000
Avg. Vol
3,168,596
52-wk High
HK$4.98
52-wk Low
HK$3.52

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3,046.32 4,009.71 2,344.21 3,791.63
Year Ending Dec-18 3 3,397.72 4,456.74 2,486.12 3,679.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.35
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.36

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,046.32 3,046.32 2,839.38 2,839.38 3,791.63
Year Ending Dec-18 3,397.72 3,397.72 3,152.77 3,152.77 3,679.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.25 0.25 0.24 0.24 0.35
Year Ending Dec-18 0.30 0.30 0.28 0.28 0.36

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Central China Securities Co Ltd News

