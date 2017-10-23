Edition:
Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd (1382.HK)

1382.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$8.40
Open
HK$8.48
Day's High
HK$8.48
Day's Low
HK$8.27
Volume
813,000
Avg. Vol
1,781,901
52-wk High
HK$9.90
52-wk Low
HK$7.53

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 4
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.31 2.31 2.42 2.23

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 10 6,230.82 6,592.93 6,061.84 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 6,352.87 7,015.93 6,076.90 7,403.53
Year Ending Mar-19 11 6,740.42 7,497.32 6,121.84 7,725.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 11 0.66 0.69 0.63 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 0.67 0.75 0.58 0.80
Year Ending Mar-19 12 0.72 0.81 0.64 0.83
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -4.47 -4.47 -4.47 -2.82

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 6,230.82 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6,352.87 6,352.87 6,365.13 6,440.13 7,403.53
Year Ending Mar-19 6,740.42 6,740.42 6,746.16 6,772.67 7,725.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 0.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0.67 0.67 0.67 0.68 0.80
Year Ending Mar-19 0.72 0.72 0.72 0.73 0.83

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd News

