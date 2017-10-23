Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd (1382.HK)
1382.HK on Hong Kong Stock
8.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.12 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$8.40
Open
HK$8.48
Day's High
HK$8.48
Day's Low
HK$8.27
Volume
813,000
Avg. Vol
1,781,901
52-wk High
HK$9.90
52-wk Low
HK$7.53
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.31
|2.31
|2.42
|2.23
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|6,230.82
|6,592.93
|6,061.84
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|6,352.87
|7,015.93
|6,076.90
|7,403.53
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|6,740.42
|7,497.32
|6,121.84
|7,725.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|0.66
|0.69
|0.63
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|0.67
|0.75
|0.58
|0.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|0.72
|0.81
|0.64
|0.83
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-4.47
|-4.47
|-4.47
|-2.82
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6,230.82
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6,352.87
|6,352.87
|6,365.13
|6,440.13
|7,403.53
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6,740.42
|6,740.42
|6,746.16
|6,772.67
|7,725.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|0.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|0.68
|0.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0.72
|0.72
|0.72
|0.73
|0.83
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam
- BRIEF-Pacific Textiles appoints Toshiya Ishii as executive director
- BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on interruption of business of factory in Vietnam
- BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on developments regarding interruption of business in Vietnam
- BRIEF-Pacific Textiles Holdings updates on business interruption of factory in Vietnam