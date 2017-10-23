Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (1398.HK)
1398.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
6.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.14 (-2.22%)
HK$-0.14 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
HK$6.30
HK$6.30
Open
HK$6.28
HK$6.28
Day's High
HK$6.30
HK$6.30
Day's Low
HK$6.15
HK$6.15
Volume
312,201,482
312,201,482
Avg. Vol
331,352,836
331,352,836
52-wk High
HK$6.48
HK$6.48
52-wk Low
HK$4.43
HK$4.43
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.19
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|12
|13
|12
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.07
|2.07
|1.96
|1.96
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|174,564.00
|174,564.00
|174,564.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|685,049.00
|732,595.00
|640,486.00
|714,227.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|737,641.00
|812,773.00
|680,192.00
|763,164.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.19
|0.20
|0.18
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29
|0.79
|0.82
|0.77
|0.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|0.84
|0.91
|0.79
|0.82
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|5.61
|7.61
|3.60
|2.02
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|121,120.00
|168,553.00
|47,432.60
|39.16
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|173,458.00
|168,992.00
|4,466.00
|2.57
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|154,231.00
|164,900.00
|10,669.00
|6.92
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|161,966.00
|167,096.00
|5,130.00
|3.17
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|168,092.00
|170,929.00
|2,836.67
|1.69
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.20
|0.22
|0.02
|7.32
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.16
|0.15
|0.01
|6.25
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|0.19
|0.20
|0.01
|5.26
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|0.20
|0.19
|0.01
|5.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|0.17
|0.18
|0.01
|6.51
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|174,564.00
|174,564.00
|174,385.00
|174,385.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|685,049.00
|685,049.00
|686,611.00
|682,984.00
|714,227.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|737,641.00
|737,641.00
|738,231.00
|729,963.00
|763,164.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.19
|0.19
|0.20
|0.20
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|0.78
|0.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.84
|0.84
|0.83
|0.81
|0.82
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|5
|0
- BRIEF-Benxi Steel signs $3 billion debt-to-equity deal with ICBC
- U.S., EU fines on banks' misconduct to top $400 billion by 2020 - report
- U.S., EU fines on banks' misconduct to top $400 billion by 2020: report
- CORRECTED-US, EU fines on banks' misconduct to top $400 bln by 2020-report
- ICBC exec: will strictly implement U.N. resolutions on N.Korea