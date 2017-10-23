Edition:
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (1398.HK)

1398.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.14 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
HK$6.30
Open
HK$6.28
Day's High
HK$6.30
Day's Low
HK$6.15
Volume
312,201,482
Avg. Vol
331,352,836
52-wk High
HK$6.48
52-wk Low
HK$4.43

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.19 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 12 13 12
(3) HOLD 7 7 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.07 2.07 1.96 1.96

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 174,564.00 174,564.00 174,564.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 25 685,049.00 732,595.00 640,486.00 714,227.00
Year Ending Dec-18 25 737,641.00 812,773.00 680,192.00 763,164.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.19 0.20 0.18 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.26 0.26 0.26 --
Year Ending Dec-17 29 0.79 0.82 0.77 0.78
Year Ending Dec-18 28 0.84 0.91 0.79 0.82
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 5.61 7.61 3.60 2.02

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 121,120.00 168,553.00 47,432.60 39.16
Quarter Ending Mar-16 173,458.00 168,992.00 4,466.00 2.57
Quarter Ending Dec-15 154,231.00 164,900.00 10,669.00 6.92
Quarter Ending Sep-15 161,966.00 167,096.00 5,130.00 3.17
Quarter Ending Jun-15 168,092.00 170,929.00 2,836.67 1.69
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.20 0.22 0.02 7.32
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.16 0.15 0.01 6.25
Quarter Ending Jun-13 0.19 0.20 0.01 5.26
Quarter Ending Mar-13 0.20 0.19 0.01 5.00
Quarter Ending Sep-12 0.17 0.18 0.01 6.51

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 174,564.00 174,564.00 174,385.00 174,385.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 685,049.00 685,049.00 686,611.00 682,984.00 714,227.00
Year Ending Dec-18 737,641.00 737,641.00 738,231.00 729,963.00 763,164.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.19 0.19 0.20 0.20 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.79 0.79 0.79 0.78 0.78
Year Ending Dec-18 0.84 0.84 0.83 0.81 0.82

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

