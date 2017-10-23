Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 174,564.00 174,564.00 174,564.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 25 685,049.00 732,595.00 640,486.00 714,227.00 Year Ending Dec-18 25 737,641.00 812,773.00 680,192.00 763,164.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.19 0.20 0.18 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.26 0.26 0.26 -- Year Ending Dec-17 29 0.79 0.82 0.77 0.78 Year Ending Dec-18 28 0.84 0.91 0.79 0.82 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 5.61 7.61 3.60 2.02