Cowell e Holdings Inc (1415.HK)
1415.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.22 (+6.09%)
HK$0.22 (+6.09%)
Prev Close
HK$3.61
HK$3.61
Open
HK$3.62
HK$3.62
Day's High
HK$3.85
HK$3.85
Day's Low
HK$3.61
HK$3.61
Volume
31,356,000
31,356,000
Avg. Vol
32,737,670
32,737,670
52-wk High
HK$5.78
HK$5.78
52-wk Low
HK$1.80
HK$1.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.83
|2.17
|2.17
|2.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|939.53
|1,017.30
|800.80
|1,007.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1,044.57
|1,131.00
|963.10
|1,030.18
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.06
|0.09
|0.05
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|0.07
|0.09
|0.06
|0.08
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|939.53
|939.53
|939.53
|939.53
|1,007.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,044.57
|1,044.57
|1,044.57
|1,044.57
|1,030.18
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1