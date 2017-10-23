Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 939.53 1,017.30 800.80 1,007.82 Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,044.57 1,131.00 963.10 1,030.18 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.06 0.09 0.05 0.07 Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.07 0.09 0.06 0.08