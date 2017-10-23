Edition:
India

Cowell e Holdings Inc (1415.HK)

1415.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.22 (+6.09%)
Prev Close
HK$3.61
Open
HK$3.62
Day's High
HK$3.85
Day's Low
HK$3.61
Volume
31,356,000
Avg. Vol
32,737,670
52-wk High
HK$5.78
52-wk Low
HK$1.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.83 2.17 2.17 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 939.53 1,017.30 800.80 1,007.82
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,044.57 1,131.00 963.10 1,030.18
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.06 0.09 0.05 0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.07 0.09 0.06 0.08

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 939.53 939.53 939.53 939.53 1,007.82
Year Ending Dec-18 1,044.57 1,044.57 1,044.57 1,044.57 1,030.18
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.08 0.08

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

