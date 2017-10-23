Edition:
Spring Real Estate Investment Trust (1426.HK)

1426.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.45
Open
HK$3.42
Day's High
HK$3.46
Day's Low
HK$3.39
Volume
327,000
Avg. Vol
537,383
52-wk High
HK$3.59
52-wk Low
HK$3.11

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 586.69 586.69 586.69 615.88
Year Ending Dec-18 1 633.62 633.62 633.62 623.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.24
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.22

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 586.69 586.69 578.01 579.80 615.88
Year Ending Dec-18 633.62 633.62 611.12 601.10 623.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.08 0.08 0.12 0.16 0.24
Year Ending Dec-18 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.22

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust News