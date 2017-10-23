Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 586.69 586.69 586.69 615.88 Year Ending Dec-18 1 633.62 633.62 633.62 623.82 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.24 Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.22