Q Technology Group Co Ltd (1478.HK)

1478.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$2.82 (+18.15%)
Prev Close
HK$15.54
Open
HK$15.96
Day's High
HK$18.48
Day's Low
HK$15.92
Volume
67,995,300
Avg. Vol
18,908,225
52-wk High
HK$23.25
52-wk Low
HK$3.56

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 7 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 9 7
(3) HOLD 4 5 1 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.17 1.65 1.81

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 10,206.40 11,082.90 9,264.38 6,971.83
Year Ending Dec-18 16 13,517.20 16,933.20 10,571.60 8,059.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.55 0.64 0.47 0.34
Year Ending Dec-18 16 0.78 1.07 0.45 0.41
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 74.59 74.59 74.59 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10,206.40 10,019.50 9,704.02 9,453.49 6,971.83
Year Ending Dec-18 13,517.20 13,517.20 12,927.20 12,346.60 8,059.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.55 0.53 0.50 0.48 0.34
Year Ending Dec-18 0.78 0.78 0.72 0.66 0.41

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Q Technology Group Co Ltd News

