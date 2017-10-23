Q Technology Group Co Ltd (1478.HK)
1478.HK on Hong Kong Stock
18.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$2.82 (+18.15%)
Prev Close
HK$15.54
Open
HK$15.96
Day's High
HK$18.48
Day's Low
HK$15.92
Volume
67,995,300
Avg. Vol
18,908,225
52-wk High
HK$23.25
52-wk Low
HK$3.56
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|7
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|9
|7
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|1
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.17
|1.65
|1.81
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|10,206.40
|11,082.90
|9,264.38
|6,971.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|13,517.20
|16,933.20
|10,571.60
|8,059.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|0.55
|0.64
|0.47
|0.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|0.78
|1.07
|0.45
|0.41
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|74.59
|74.59
|74.59
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10,206.40
|10,019.50
|9,704.02
|9,453.49
|6,971.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13,517.20
|13,517.20
|12,927.20
|12,346.60
|8,059.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.55
|0.53
|0.50
|0.48
|0.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.78
|0.78
|0.72
|0.66
|0.41
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
- BRIEF-Q Technology announces investment agreement with Kunshan management committee
- BRIEF-Q Technology Group shares on trading halt
- BRIEF-Q Technology Group revises guidance for shipment of camera modules
- BRIEF-Q Technology posts HY profit of RMB201.8 mln
- BRIEF-Q Technology expects HY consol profit attributable to increase by more than 100 pct