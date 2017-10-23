Edition:
Harmonicare Medical Holdings Ltd (1509.HK)

1509.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.02HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-2.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.09
Open
HK$3.04
Day's High
HK$3.04
Day's Low
HK$3.00
Volume
307,000
Avg. Vol
603,283
52-wk High
HK$6.11
52-wk Low
HK$2.86

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.80 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1,053.06 1,090.13 1,015.99 1,230.67
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1,182.90 1,279.34 1,086.46 1,503.92
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.13 0.17 0.08 0.20
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.17 0.19 0.14 0.22

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,053.06 1,053.06 1,061.98 1,050.87 1,230.67
Year Ending Dec-18 1,182.90 1,182.90 1,206.97 1,199.51 1,503.92
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.13 0.13 0.14 0.18 0.20
Year Ending Dec-18 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.20 0.22

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Harmonicare Medical Holdings Ltd News