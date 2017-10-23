Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc (1513.HK)
1513.HK on Hong Kong Stock
55.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$4.35 (+8.58%)
Prev Close
HK$50.70
Open
HK$50.85
Day's High
HK$55.05
Day's Low
HK$50.85
Volume
795,424
Avg. Vol
340,661
52-wk High
HK$55.05
52-wk Low
HK$32.54
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.43
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
|1.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|2,723.48
|2,913.85
|2,533.11
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2,778.35
|2,778.35
|2,778.35
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|10,363.60
|11,207.80
|9,930.29
|10,693.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|12,085.00
|13,557.60
|11,353.90
|12,592.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.43
|0.49
|0.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.63
|0.67
|0.59
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|2.01
|2.11
|1.91
|2.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|2.43
|2.54
|2.31
|2.48
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,506.71
|2,522.91
|16.20
|0.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2,048.69
|2,067.10
|18.41
|0.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.51
|0.63
|0.13
|25.22
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.50
|0.56
|0.06
|12.32
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.34
|0.30
|0.04
|10.56
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2,723.48
|2,723.48
|2,723.48
|2,663.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2,778.35
|2,778.35
|2,778.35
|2,778.35
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10,363.60
|10,363.60
|10,324.70
|10,279.30
|10,693.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12,085.00
|12,085.00
|12,116.00
|11,996.00
|12,592.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.43
|0.43
|0.40
|0.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.63
|0.63
|0.67
|0.67
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.01
|2.01
|2.02
|1.99
|2.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.43
|2.43
|2.43
|2.39
|2.48
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group units receive approval for drug clinical trials
- BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group unit receives approval for drug clinical trial
- BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group says change of accounting policies
- BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical sees Jan-Sept net profit attributable between RMB4.23 bln-RMB4.27 bln
- BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical updates on releasing of pledged shares held by controlling shareholder