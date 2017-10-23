Edition:
Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc (1513.HK)

1513.HK on Hong Kong Stock

55.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$4.35 (+8.58%)
Prev Close
HK$50.70
Open
HK$50.85
Day's High
HK$55.05
Day's Low
HK$50.85
Volume
795,424
Avg. Vol
340,661
52-wk High
HK$55.05
52-wk Low
HK$32.54

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.43 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2,723.48 2,913.85 2,533.11 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,778.35 2,778.35 2,778.35 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 10,363.60 11,207.80 9,930.29 10,693.70
Year Ending Dec-18 7 12,085.00 13,557.60 11,353.90 12,592.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.43 0.49 0.40 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.63 0.67 0.59 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8 2.01 2.11 1.91 2.05
Year Ending Dec-18 8 2.43 2.54 2.31 2.48

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,506.71 2,522.91 16.20 0.65
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2,048.69 2,067.10 18.41 0.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.51 0.63 0.13 25.22
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.50 0.56 0.06 12.32
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.34 0.30 0.04 10.56

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2,723.48 2,723.48 2,723.48 2,663.70 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2,778.35 2,778.35 2,778.35 2,778.35 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10,363.60 10,363.60 10,324.70 10,279.30 10,693.70
Year Ending Dec-18 12,085.00 12,085.00 12,116.00 11,996.00 12,592.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.43 0.43 0.40 0.40 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.63 0.63 0.67 0.67 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.01 2.01 2.02 1.99 2.05
Year Ending Dec-18 2.43 2.43 2.43 2.39 2.48

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc News

