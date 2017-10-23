Edition:
Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd (1528.HK)

1528.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.28 (-2.73%)
Prev Close
HK$10.24
Open
HK$10.20
Day's High
HK$10.20
Day's Low
HK$9.93
Volume
1,744,598
Avg. Vol
1,634,044
52-wk High
HK$11.32
52-wk Low
HK$7.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.50 2.50 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 12,888.70 13,225.20 12,552.20 13,205.50
Year Ending Dec-18 2 14,580.10 15,193.00 13,967.20 14,215.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.89 0.96 0.83 1.08
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.96 1.12 0.88 1.08

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12,888.70 12,888.70 12,549.30 12,189.70 13,205.50
Year Ending Dec-18 14,580.10 14,580.10 14,096.10 13,634.70 14,215.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.89 0.89 0.89 0.88 1.08
Year Ending Dec-18 0.96 0.96 0.97 0.97 1.08

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd News

