Genscript Biotech Corp (1548.HK)

1548.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
HK$9.79
Open
HK$9.90
Day's High
HK$9.95
Day's Low
HK$9.62
Volume
6,687,822
Avg. Vol
14,560,179
52-wk High
HK$11.34
52-wk Low
HK$2.59

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1,092.73 1,134.33 1,024.88 1,178.76
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1,358.52 1,447.62 1,259.58 1,559.06
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.14 0.16 0.12 --
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.15 0.16 0.15 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,092.73 1,092.73 1,092.73 1,156.40 1,178.76
Year Ending Dec-18 1,358.52 1,358.52 1,358.52 1,470.51 1,559.06
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Genscript Biotech Corp News

