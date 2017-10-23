Edition:
Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (1558.HK)

1558.HK on Hong Kong Stock

22.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$1.00 (+4.63%)
Prev Close
HK$21.60
Open
HK$21.75
Day's High
HK$22.85
Day's Low
HK$21.75
Volume
1,186,400
Avg. Vol
861,687
52-wk High
HK$22.85
52-wk Low
HK$13.82

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 3 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.44 1.50 1.43 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 11,742.90 11,742.90 11,742.90 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1,417.12 1,491.90 1,347.44 1,454.89
Year Ending Dec-18 7 1,793.40 1,910.96 1,732.34 1,860.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1.31 1.41 1.25 1.27
Year Ending Dec-18 7 1.65 1.79 1.50 1.56

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 11,742.90 11,742.90 11,742.90 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,417.12 1,417.12 1,405.14 1,424.80 1,454.89
Year Ending Dec-18 1,793.40 1,793.40 1,760.10 1,760.92 1,860.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

