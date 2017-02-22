Edition:
India

Virscend Education Co Ltd (1565.HK)

1565.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.04HKD
22 Feb 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$5.04
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,954,278
52-wk High
HK$5.54
52-wk Low
HK$2.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,210.08 1,293.94 1,123.65 1,243.27
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,591.03 1,660.93 1,497.41 1,602.45
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.12 0.13 0.12 0.15
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.18 0.19 0.17 0.24

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,210.08 1,210.08 1,210.08 1,224.08 1,243.27
Year Ending Dec-18 1,591.03 1,591.03 1,591.03 1,615.72 1,602.45
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.13 0.15
Year Ending Dec-18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.19 0.24

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Virscend Education Co Ltd News