Virscend Education Co Ltd (1565.HK)
1565.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.04HKD
22 Feb 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$5.04
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,954,278
52-wk High
HK$5.54
52-wk Low
HK$2.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|(3) HOLD
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1,210.08
|1,293.94
|1,123.65
|1,243.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1,591.03
|1,660.93
|1,497.41
|1,602.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.12
|0.13
|0.12
|0.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0.18
|0.19
|0.17
|0.24
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,210.08
|1,210.08
|1,210.08
|1,224.08
|1,243.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,591.03
|1,591.03
|1,591.03
|1,615.72
|1,602.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.13
|0.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.19
|0.24
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Virscend Education Co says group student enrolment as of Sept 1 2017 is 38,697
- BRIEF-Virscend Education Co posts HY profit attributable RMB 176.467 million
- BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co
- BRIEF-Virscend Education announces disposal of shares by substantial shareholder