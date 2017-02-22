Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,210.08 1,293.94 1,123.65 1,243.27 Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,591.03 1,660.93 1,497.41 1,602.45 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.12 0.13 0.12 0.15 Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.18 0.19 0.17 0.24