Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 603.61 635.85 571.38 -- Year Ending Dec-18 2 823.04 881.10 764.98 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.09 0.10 0.08 -- Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.12 0.13 0.11 --