Minsheng Education Group Co Ltd (1569.HK)

1569.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.88HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
HK$1.85
Open
HK$1.86
Day's High
HK$1.90
Day's Low
HK$1.86
Volume
2,212,000
Avg. Vol
16,682,275
52-wk High
HK$2.15
52-wk Low
HK$1.01

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 603.61 635.85 571.38 --
Year Ending Dec-18 2 823.04 881.10 764.98 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.09 0.10 0.08 --
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.12 0.13 0.11 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 603.61 603.61 635.85 573.57 --
Year Ending Dec-18 823.04 823.04 881.10 713.03 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.09 0.09 0.10 0.10 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.13 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Minsheng Education Group Co Ltd News

