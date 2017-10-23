Edition:
Yihai International Holding Ltd (1579.HK)

1579.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.09 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
HK$6.74
Open
HK$6.75
Day's High
HK$6.97
Day's Low
HK$6.75
Volume
795,035
Avg. Vol
1,049,400
52-wk High
HK$7.05
52-wk Low
HK$2.78

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1,760.25 1,799.40 1,721.11 1,750.07
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2,238.79 2,256.83 2,220.75 2,104.08
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.27 0.29 0.26 0.28
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.34 0.35 0.34 0.31

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,760.25 1,760.25 1,732.75 1,694.32 1,750.07
Year Ending Dec-18 2,238.79 2,238.79 2,217.75 2,167.14 2,104.08
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.28
Year Ending Dec-18 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.31

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

