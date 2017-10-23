Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 1,760.25 1,799.40 1,721.11 1,750.07 Year Ending Dec-18 2 2,238.79 2,256.83 2,220.75 2,104.08 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.27 0.29 0.26 0.28 Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.34 0.35 0.34 0.31