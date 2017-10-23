Edition:
India

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (1585.HK)

1585.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.80
Open
HK$2.79
Day's High
HK$2.82
Day's Low
HK$2.65
Volume
6,263,602
Avg. Vol
10,929,102
52-wk High
HK$3.12
52-wk Low
HK$1.58

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 8,788.04 8,972.51 8,603.56 8,851.93
Year Ending Dec-18 2 9,495.27 9,883.90 9,106.65 9,583.09
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.18 0.19 0.17 0.21
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.20 0.22 0.19 0.24

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8,788.04 8,788.04 8,788.04 8,237.59 8,851.93
Year Ending Dec-18 9,495.27 9,495.27 9,495.27 9,020.63 9,583.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd News

» More 1585.HK News