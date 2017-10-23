Edition:
India

China Logistics Property Holdings Co Ltd (1589.HK)

1589.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
HK$2.60
Open
HK$2.60
Day's High
HK$2.61
Day's Low
HK$2.60
Volume
9,000
Avg. Vol
1,540,600
52-wk High
HK$5.93
52-wk Low
HK$2.09

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 474.70 474.70 474.70 815.58
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.65 0.65 0.65 0.11
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 47.00 47.00 47.00 30.30

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 474.70 474.70 474.70 621.60 815.58
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.65 0.65 0.65 0.11 0.11

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

China Logistics Property Holdings Co Ltd News