Edition:
India

Vpower Group International Holdings Ltd (1608.HK)

1608.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
HK$5.10
Open
HK$5.14
Day's High
HK$5.14
Day's Low
HK$5.03
Volume
408,000
Avg. Vol
637,226
52-wk High
HK$5.65
52-wk Low
HK$2.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 1 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.00 1.50 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2,064.50 2,159.00 1,970.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 2 3,065.50 3,157.00 2,974.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.19 0.23 0.15 --
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.36 0.39 0.32 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,064.50 2,064.50 2,159.00 2,207.03 --
Year Ending Dec-18 3,065.50 3,065.50 3,157.00 3,178.39 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.19 0.19 0.21 0.21 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.36 0.36 0.38 0.36 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Vpower Group International Holdings Ltd News

» More 1608.HK News