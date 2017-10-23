Edition:
India

COFCO Meat Holdings Ltd (1610.HK)

1610.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.04 (+2.55%)
Prev Close
HK$1.57
Open
HK$1.58
Day's High
HK$1.61
Day's Low
HK$1.57
Volume
2,919,000
Avg. Vol
4,205,020
52-wk High
HK$1.96
52-wk Low
HK$1.39

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.25 2.25 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 8,278.10 8,672.83 8,048.14 --
Year Ending Dec-18 4 9,991.88 10,259.20 9,764.76 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.19 0.22 0.18 --
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.25 0.28 0.21 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8,278.10 8,278.10 8,429.05 8,639.23 --
Year Ending Dec-18 9,991.88 9,991.88 10,125.50 10,231.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.19 0.19 0.20 0.26 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.34 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

