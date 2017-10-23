Edition:
Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd (1628.HK)

1628.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.08HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
HK$4.10
Open
HK$4.13
Day's High
HK$4.14
Day's Low
HK$3.99
Volume
10,379,206
Avg. Vol
18,716,291
52-wk High
HK$5.26
52-wk Low
HK$2.44

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 7 6
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.90 1.90 2.00 1.89

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 22,017.70 27,003.80 19,408.70 19,302.10
Year Ending Dec-18 9 27,960.00 35,533.20 23,175.60 23,234.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.81 0.92 0.71 0.71
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1.05 1.43 0.86 0.82
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 21.80 21.80 21.80 14.99

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 22,017.70 22,017.70 22,017.70 20,621.00 19,302.10
Year Ending Dec-18 27,960.00 27,960.00 27,960.00 24,984.50 23,234.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.81 0.81 0.82 0.75 0.71
Year Ending Dec-18 1.05 1.05 1.05 0.93 0.82

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

