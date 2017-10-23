Edition:
Macau Legend Development Ltd (1680.HK)

1680.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
HK$1.26
Open
HK$1.27
Day's High
HK$1.27
Day's Low
HK$1.24
Volume
2,229,000
Avg. Vol
3,602,172
52-wk High
HK$1.79
52-wk Low
HK$1.22

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Sell -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 -0.01
Year Ending Dec-18 1 -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 0.01

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 0.01 -0.01
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 0.03 0.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Macau Legend Development Ltd News