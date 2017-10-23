Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 15 35,895.80 37,759.80 34,586.00 32,676.70 Year Ending Dec-18 14 41,720.20 46,336.00 39,489.00 34,010.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 16 0.50 0.68 0.42 0.39 Year Ending Dec-18 15 0.67 0.81 0.56 0.39 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 49.31 52.43 46.20 15.70