China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd (1728.HK)

1728.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.38 (+4.54%)
Prev Close
HK$8.37
Open
HK$8.39
Day's High
HK$8.75
Day's Low
HK$8.29
Volume
10,693,000
Avg. Vol
13,382,257
52-wk High
HK$9.65
52-wk Low
HK$2.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 7 7
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.87 1.79

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 35,895.80 37,759.80 34,586.00 32,676.70
Year Ending Dec-18 14 41,720.20 46,336.00 39,489.00 34,010.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 0.50 0.68 0.42 0.39
Year Ending Dec-18 15 0.67 0.81 0.56 0.39
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 49.31 52.43 46.20 15.70

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 35,895.80 35,895.80 35,833.10 36,371.80 32,676.70
Year Ending Dec-18 41,720.20 41,720.20 41,411.30 41,647.00 34,010.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.50 0.49 0.49 0.45 0.39
Year Ending Dec-18 0.67 0.66 0.65 0.57 0.39

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd News

