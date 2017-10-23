China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd (1728.HK)
1728.HK on Hong Kong Stock
8.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.38 (+4.54%)
Prev Close
HK$8.37
Open
HK$8.39
Day's High
HK$8.75
Day's Low
HK$8.29
Volume
10,693,000
Avg. Vol
13,382,257
52-wk High
HK$9.65
52-wk Low
HK$2.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.87
|1.79
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|35,895.80
|37,759.80
|34,586.00
|32,676.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|41,720.20
|46,336.00
|39,489.00
|34,010.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|0.50
|0.68
|0.42
|0.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|0.67
|0.81
|0.56
|0.39
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|49.31
|52.43
|46.20
|15.70
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|35,895.80
|35,895.80
|35,833.10
|36,371.80
|32,676.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|41,720.20
|41,720.20
|41,411.30
|41,647.00
|34,010.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.50
|0.49
|0.49
|0.45
|0.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.67
|0.66
|0.65
|0.57
|0.39
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|0
- BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services and Xiamen International Financial Technology to form JV co
- BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services says Zhengtong Auto, Li Wangxing and Lin Yihao entered aframework agreement
- BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings says trading in shares of co halted
- BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings issues positive profit alert
- BRIEF-China Zhengtong Auto Services says increase in shareholding in co by controlling shareholder