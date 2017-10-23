GF Securities Co Ltd (1776.HK)
1776.HK on Hong Kong Stock
17.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.20 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$17.20
Open
HK$17.02
Day's High
HK$17.28
Day's Low
HK$16.80
Volume
5,266,685
Avg. Vol
4,384,598
52-wk High
HK$18.56
52-wk Low
HK$15.34
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.34
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|4
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|5
|6
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.17
|2.33
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|6,885.13
|6,885.13
|6,885.13
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|27,142.60
|33,714.60
|24,341.30
|33,628.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|29,977.40
|37,660.70
|26,798.60
|41,441.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.34
|0.36
|0.33
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|1.36
|1.46
|1.29
|1.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|1.55
|1.77
|1.44
|1.98
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|11.24
|11.24
|11.24
|-5.49
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.33
|0.33
|0.00
|0.37
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.33
|0.32
|0.01
|3.60
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.30
|0.27
|0.03
|10.07
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6,885.13
|6,885.13
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27,142.60
|27,154.40
|27,060.80
|26,916.40
|33,628.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|29,977.40
|29,759.50
|29,931.80
|30,145.30
|41,441.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.34
|0.34
|0.33
|0.33
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.48
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.36
|1.36
|1.35
|1.37
|1.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.55
|1.54
|1.53
|1.58
|1.98
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|0
- BRIEF-GF Securities posts Sept net profit of 465.1 mln yuan
- BRIEF-GF Securities has not studied possibility to spin off Hong Kong business for listing
- BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 3rd series non-public corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan
- BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 6th tranche short-term corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan
- BRIEF-GF Securities' August net profit at 403.6 mln yuan