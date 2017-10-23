Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 6,885.13 6,885.13 6,885.13 -- Year Ending Dec-17 9 27,142.60 33,714.60 24,341.30 33,628.80 Year Ending Dec-18 9 29,977.40 37,660.70 26,798.60 41,441.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.34 0.36 0.33 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.48 0.48 0.48 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 1.36 1.46 1.29 1.55 Year Ending Dec-18 16 1.55 1.77 1.44 1.98 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.24 11.24 11.24 -5.49