GF Securities Co Ltd (1776.HK)

1776.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$17.20
Open
HK$17.02
Day's High
HK$17.28
Day's Low
HK$16.80
Volume
5,266,685
Avg. Vol
4,384,598
52-wk High
HK$18.56
52-wk Low
HK$15.34

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.34 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 5 6 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.17 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 6,885.13 6,885.13 6,885.13 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 27,142.60 33,714.60 24,341.30 33,628.80
Year Ending Dec-18 9 29,977.40 37,660.70 26,798.60 41,441.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.34 0.36 0.33 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.48 0.48 0.48 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 1.36 1.46 1.29 1.55
Year Ending Dec-18 16 1.55 1.77 1.44 1.98
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.24 11.24 11.24 -5.49

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.33 0.33 0.00 0.37
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.33 0.32 0.01 3.60
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.30 0.27 0.03 10.07

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6,885.13 6,885.13 -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 27,142.60 27,154.40 27,060.80 26,916.40 33,628.80
Year Ending Dec-18 29,977.40 29,759.50 29,931.80 30,145.30 41,441.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.34 0.34 0.33 0.33 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.48 0.42 0.42 0.42 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.36 1.36 1.35 1.37 1.55
Year Ending Dec-18 1.55 1.54 1.53 1.58 1.98

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

