Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd (1777.HK)
1777.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.88%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
HK$1.13
HK$1.13
Open
HK$1.12
HK$1.12
Day's High
HK$1.13
HK$1.13
Day's Low
HK$1.10
HK$1.10
Volume
4,923,000
4,923,000
Avg. Vol
8,385,182
8,385,182
52-wk High
HK$1.37
HK$1.37
52-wk Low
HK$0.92
HK$0.92
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.22
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.22
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says sales for September was approximately RMB1,601 million
- BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says August sales was RMB1,483 mln
- BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings records HY revenue of RMB3,637 million, down 32.2 percent
- BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says sales of group for July was about RMB 702 mln
- BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says June 2017 sales were about RMB731 mln