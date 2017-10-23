Edition:
India

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd (1777.HK)

1777.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
HK$1.13
Open
HK$1.12
Day's High
HK$1.13
Day's Low
HK$1.10
Volume
4,923,000
Avg. Vol
8,385,182
52-wk High
HK$1.37
52-wk Low
HK$0.92

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.22
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.22

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.22
Year Ending Dec-18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.22

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd News

» More 1777.HK News