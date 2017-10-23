Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 2,012.72 2,143.33 1,855.85 1,715.62 Year Ending Dec-18 5 2,369.76 2,495.60 2,225.43 2,132.11 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.28 0.32 0.25 0.41 Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.35 0.43 0.29 0.52