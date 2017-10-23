Edition:
Colour Life Services Group Co Ltd (1778.HK)

1778.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$4.86
Open
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$4.90
Day's Low
HK$4.83
Volume
679,000
Avg. Vol
1,514,960
52-wk High
HK$6.00
52-wk Low
HK$4.24

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.90

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 2,012.72 2,143.33 1,855.85 1,715.62
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2,369.76 2,495.60 2,225.43 2,132.11
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.28 0.32 0.25 0.41
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.35 0.43 0.29 0.52

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,012.72 2,012.72 1,985.82 2,011.74 1,715.62
Year Ending Dec-18 2,369.76 2,369.76 2,330.18 2,447.12 2,132.11
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.41
Year Ending Dec-18 0.35 0.35 0.36 0.36 0.52

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

