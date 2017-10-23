Edition:
CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corp Ltd (1786.HK)

1786.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.59HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
HK$2.58
Open
HK$2.60
Day's High
HK$2.60
Day's Low
HK$2.57
Volume
5,742,500
Avg. Vol
3,006,467
52-wk High
HK$3.88
52-wk Low
HK$2.53

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 3 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.88 1.88 1.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 3,520.72 6,114.30 2,294.34 5,789.29
Year Ending Dec-18 6 4,463.28 7,042.16 3,830.44 6,516.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.26 0.48 0.16 0.46
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.36 0.56 0.28 0.54

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,520.72 3,520.72 4,032.39 4,032.39 5,789.29
Year Ending Dec-18 4,463.28 4,463.28 4,975.49 4,975.49 6,516.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.26 0.26 0.32 0.32 0.46
Year Ending Dec-18 0.36 0.36 0.41 0.41 0.54

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

