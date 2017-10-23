Edition:
India

Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd (1788.HK)

1788.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
HK$2.56
Open
HK$2.58
Day's High
HK$2.58
Day's Low
HK$2.51
Volume
17,267,000
Avg. Vol
25,020,360
52-wk High
HK$3.26
52-wk Low
HK$2.28

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.25 1.25 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2,860.21 2,965.98 2,754.43 2,919.74
Year Ending Dec-18 2 3,298.60 3,412.36 3,184.85 3,594.44
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.18 0.21 0.16 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.20 0.26 0.18 0.30
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.00 10.00 10.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,860.21 2,860.21 2,860.21 2,863.29 2,919.74
Year Ending Dec-18 3,298.60 3,298.60 3,298.60 3,240.40 3,594.44
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd News