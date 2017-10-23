Edition:
CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd (1811.HK)

1811.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
HK$1.21
Open
HK$1.22
Day's High
HK$1.22
Day's Low
HK$1.18
Volume
6,304,000
Avg. Vol
4,138,301
52-wk High
HK$1.35
52-wk Low
HK$1.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.20 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 8,102.45 8,519.36 7,361.54 9,403.41
Year Ending Dec-18 4 8,351.42 8,926.27 7,650.99 10,016.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.10 0.16 0.08 0.21
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.12 0.16 0.08 0.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8,102.45 8,102.45 8,284.09 8,374.53 9,403.41
Year Ending Dec-18 8,351.42 8,351.42 8,683.50 8,737.66 10,016.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.14 0.21
Year Ending Dec-18 0.12 0.12 0.13 0.16 0.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

