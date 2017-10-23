Edition:
KWG Property Holding Ltd (1813.HK)

1813.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.15 (-1.82%)
Prev Close
HK$8.22
Open
HK$8.25
Day's High
HK$8.25
Day's Low
HK$7.95
Volume
6,185,500
Avg. Vol
15,510,256
52-wk High
HK$9.88
52-wk Low
HK$4.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 7 7 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 13 11 11
(3) HOLD 4 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.91 1.83 1.86 1.90

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 12,218.10 17,440.00 9,639.00 12,962.80
Year Ending Dec-18 20 15,632.60 22,313.00 11,363.50 14,695.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 1.18 1.55 1.03 1.15
Year Ending Dec-18 21 1.40 1.63 1.11 1.22
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 24.57 24.57 24.57 10.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12,218.10 12,184.10 12,129.80 11,774.40 12,962.80
Year Ending Dec-18 15,632.60 15,518.70 15,334.10 13,874.80 14,695.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.18 1.18 1.18 1.14 1.15
Year Ending Dec-18 1.40 1.40 1.39 1.28 1.22

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

KWG Property Holding Ltd News

