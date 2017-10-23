KWG Property Holding Ltd (1813.HK)
1813.HK on Hong Kong Stock
8.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.15 (-1.82%)
Prev Close
HK$8.22
Open
HK$8.25
Day's High
HK$8.25
Day's Low
HK$7.95
Volume
6,185,500
Avg. Vol
15,510,256
52-wk High
HK$9.88
52-wk Low
HK$4.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|7
|7
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|13
|11
|11
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.91
|1.83
|1.86
|1.90
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|12,218.10
|17,440.00
|9,639.00
|12,962.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|15,632.60
|22,313.00
|11,363.50
|14,695.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|1.18
|1.55
|1.03
|1.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|1.40
|1.63
|1.11
|1.22
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|24.57
|24.57
|24.57
|10.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12,218.10
|12,184.10
|12,129.80
|11,774.40
|12,962.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15,632.60
|15,518.70
|15,334.10
|13,874.80
|14,695.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.18
|1.18
|1.18
|1.14
|1.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.40
|1.40
|1.39
|1.28
|1.22
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|0
- BRIEF-KWG Property updates on issue of RMB3 bln bonds by Guangzhou Hejing Real Estate Development
- BRIEF-KWG Property Holding posts Sept group's pre-sales value of RMB3.53 bln
- Fitch Assigns KWG's USD Senior Notes Final 'BB-' Rating
- BRIEF-KWG Property Holding announces proposed issue of bonds by unit
- BRIEF-KWG Property Holding Ltd updates on issuance of US$250 mln, 5.20 pct senior notes due 2022