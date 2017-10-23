Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 19 12,218.10 17,440.00 9,639.00 12,962.80 Year Ending Dec-18 20 15,632.60 22,313.00 11,363.50 14,695.30 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 21 1.18 1.55 1.03 1.15 Year Ending Dec-18 21 1.40 1.63 1.11 1.22 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 24.57 24.57 24.57 10.20