CGN Power Co Ltd (1816.HK)

1816.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
HK$2.25
Open
HK$2.27
Day's High
HK$2.31
Day's Low
HK$2.26
Volume
89,403,772
Avg. Vol
48,708,861
52-wk High
HK$2.53
52-wk Low
HK$2.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 9 9 8
(3) HOLD 4 4 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.55 2.50 2.52 2.39

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 50,240.90 56,614.30 40,827.20 39,624.40
Year Ending Dec-18 19 58,085.40 65,868.30 44,821.70 48,817.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 0.22 0.27 0.19 0.21
Year Ending Dec-18 21 0.23 0.28 0.19 0.24
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.13 12.15 5.33 12.47

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 50,240.90 50,240.90 50,240.90 49,504.90 39,624.40
Year Ending Dec-18 58,085.40 58,085.40 58,085.40 56,666.60 48,817.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.21 0.21
Year Ending Dec-18 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.24

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

CGN Power Co Ltd News

