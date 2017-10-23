Edition:
Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd (1828.HK)

1828.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
HK$3.71
Open
HK$3.70
Day's High
HK$3.77
Day's Low
HK$3.70
Volume
1,356,000
Avg. Vol
3,320,955
52-wk High
HK$4.39
52-wk Low
HK$2.79

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 52,066.40 53,834.00 50,298.80 52,000.30
Year Ending Dec-18 2 55,154.00 58,734.00 51,574.00 50,882.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.34 0.39 0.29 0.41
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.38 0.41 0.36 0.44

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 52,066.40 52,066.40 52,815.40 52,243.30 52,000.30
Year Ending Dec-18 55,154.00 55,154.00 56,558.00 55,786.30 50,882.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.41
Year Ending Dec-18 0.38 0.38 0.40 0.39 0.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

