Stella International Holdings Ltd (1836.HK)
1836.HK on Hong Kong Stock
12.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|1,583.24
|1,615.81
|1,537.00
|1,650.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1,660.67
|1,806.16
|1,622.00
|1,724.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.11
|0.11
|0.10
|0.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|0.13
|0.14
|0.12
|0.14
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|2.84
|5.48
|0.20
|0.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,583.24
|1,582.02
|1,581.25
|1,577.40
|1,650.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,660.67
|1,660.67
|1,656.73
|1,659.74
|1,724.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.13
|0.13
|0.12
|0.13
|0.14
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Stella International Holdings posts QTRLY unaudited consolidated revenue of $452.4 million
- BRIEF-Stella International Holdings posts HY revenue of $762.4 mln
- BRIEF-Stella International announces exclusive distribution agreement
- BRIEF-Stella International posts quarterly revenue of about US$454.7 mln