Stella International Holdings Ltd (1836.HK)

1836.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.24 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$11.98
Open
HK$12.30
Day's High
HK$12.32
Day's Low
HK$12.18
Volume
526,500
Avg. Vol
349,280
52-wk High
HK$14.44
52-wk Low
HK$10.22

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.60 2.60 2.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 1,583.24 1,615.81 1,537.00 1,650.18
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1,660.67 1,806.16 1,622.00 1,724.83
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.11 0.11 0.10 0.12
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.13 0.14 0.12 0.14
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 2.84 5.48 0.20 0.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,583.24 1,582.02 1,581.25 1,577.40 1,650.18
Year Ending Dec-18 1,660.67 1,660.67 1,656.73 1,659.74 1,724.83
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12
Year Ending Dec-18 0.13 0.13 0.12 0.13 0.14

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

