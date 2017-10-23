Edition:
Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (1881.HK)

1881.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.38
Open
HK$2.38
Day's High
HK$2.39
Day's Low
HK$2.37
Volume
231,000
Avg. Vol
868,201
52-wk High
HK$2.47
52-wk Low
HK$2.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 914.00 914.00 914.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 952.00 952.00 952.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.14 0.14 0.14 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.15 0.15 0.15 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 914.00 914.00 914.00 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 952.00 952.00 952.00 -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.17 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.15 0.15 0.15 -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

