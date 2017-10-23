C&D International Investment Group Ltd (1908.HK)
1908.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.11 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
HK$5.25
Open
HK$5.26
Day's High
HK$5.62
Day's Low
HK$5.24
Volume
500,000
Avg. Vol
415,933
52-wk High
HK$6.08
52-wk Low
HK$3.50
- BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group Says unit entered cooperation agreement
- BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group Co to place shares
- BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group to buy 70 pct stake in Zhangjiagang Jianfeng Property Development Co
- BRIEF-C&D International Investment says Yi Yue enters equity transfer agreement
- BRIEF-C&D International Investment says on Nov 15, 2016, C&D Real Estate, Jiuzhitang & Yongjin Investment entered transfer contract