Sunac China Holdings Ltd (1918.HK)
1918.HK on Hong Kong Stock
40.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.85 (+2.15%)
Prev Close
HK$39.45
Open
HK$39.90
Day's High
HK$41.65
Day's Low
HK$39.50
Volume
19,847,064
Avg. Vol
38,338,326
52-wk High
HK$42.35
52-wk Low
HK$5.21
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|5
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|4
|5
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|2.94
|2.94
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|49,914.30
|58,719.60
|40,509.00
|40,205.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|77,896.10
|106,147.00
|51,260.00
|51,809.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|0.84
|1.31
|0.42
|0.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|1.67
|2.65
|1.09
|1.19
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|49,914.30
|49,914.30
|49,589.10
|48,480.30
|40,205.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|77,896.10
|77,896.10
|78,501.20
|74,874.80
|51,809.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.84
|0.84
|0.82
|0.72
|0.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.67
|1.67
|1.64
|1.52
|1.19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Sunac China Holdings posts contracted sales of RMB43.04 BLN in Sept 2017
- Fitch Places Wanda's 'BBB' Ratings on Watch Negative
- China's Leshi Internet plans to buy finance business from affiliate for 3 billion yuan
- China's Leshi Internet plans to buy finance business from affiliate for 3 bln yuan