Sunac China Holdings Ltd (1918.HK)

1918.HK on Hong Kong Stock

40.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.85 (+2.15%)
Prev Close
HK$39.45
Open
HK$39.90
Day's High
HK$41.65
Day's Low
HK$39.50
Volume
19,847,064
Avg. Vol
38,338,326
52-wk High
HK$42.35
52-wk Low
HK$5.21

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 4 4 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 4 5
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 2.94 2.94

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 49,914.30 58,719.60 40,509.00 40,205.50
Year Ending Dec-18 9 77,896.10 106,147.00 51,260.00 51,809.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.84 1.31 0.42 0.81
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1.67 2.65 1.09 1.19

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 49,914.30 49,914.30 49,589.10 48,480.30 40,205.50
Year Ending Dec-18 77,896.10 77,896.10 78,501.20 74,874.80 51,809.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.84 0.84 0.82 0.72 0.81
Year Ending Dec-18 1.67 1.67 1.64 1.52 1.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

