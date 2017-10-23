Edition:
Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd (1963.HK)

1963.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
HK$6.44
Open
HK$6.44
Day's High
HK$6.44
Day's Low
HK$6.35
Volume
745,000
Avg. Vol
1,122,478
52-wk High
HK$7.02
52-wk Low
HK$5.91

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.83 2.83 2.83 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 12,217.10 12,551.60 11,697.70 13,005.30
Year Ending Dec-18 6 13,650.10 14,448.20 12,998.30 14,663.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1.42 1.50 1.27 1.38
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.53 1.69 1.30 1.54
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.71 13.71 13.71 10.01

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12,217.10 12,217.10 12,075.90 12,045.00 13,005.30
Year Ending Dec-18 13,650.10 13,650.10 13,428.40 13,450.90 14,663.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.42 1.42 1.39 1.38 1.38
Year Ending Dec-18 1.53 1.53 1.50 1.49 1.54

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

