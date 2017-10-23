China SCE Property Holdings Ltd (1966.HK)
1966.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.61
Open
HK$3.61
Day's High
HK$3.69
Day's Low
HK$3.59
Volume
5,737,441
Avg. Vol
24,544,908
52-wk High
HK$4.59
52-wk Low
HK$2.21
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|16,414.00
|16,481.00
|16,347.00
|17,023.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|22,759.00
|23,311.00
|22,207.00
|21,356.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.51
|0.52
|0.51
|0.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0.75
|0.80
|0.72
|0.55
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|29.20
|29.20
|29.20
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16,414.00
|16,414.00
|16,414.00
|15,992.50
|17,023.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22,759.00
|22,759.00
|22,759.00
|22,561.50
|21,356.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.51
|0.51
|0.53
|0.50
|0.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.75
|0.75
|0.76
|0.73
|0.55
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-China Sce Property and Newup Holdings enter into placing and subscription agreement
- BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB2.14 bln in July
- BRIEF-China SCE Property expects HY profit attributable to increase
- BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings updates on June operating data
- BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings updates on contracted sales for May