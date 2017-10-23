Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 16,414.00 16,481.00 16,347.00 17,023.60 Year Ending Dec-18 2 22,759.00 23,311.00 22,207.00 21,356.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.51 0.52 0.51 0.43 Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.75 0.80 0.72 0.55 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 29.20 29.20 29.20 --