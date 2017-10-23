Edition:
China SCE Property Holdings Ltd (1966.HK)

1966.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.61
Open
HK$3.61
Day's High
HK$3.69
Day's Low
HK$3.59
Volume
5,737,441
Avg. Vol
24,544,908
52-wk High
HK$4.59
52-wk Low
HK$2.21

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.33 1.33 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 16,414.00 16,481.00 16,347.00 17,023.60
Year Ending Dec-18 2 22,759.00 23,311.00 22,207.00 21,356.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.51 0.52 0.51 0.43
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.75 0.80 0.72 0.55
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 29.20 29.20 29.20 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16,414.00 16,414.00 16,414.00 15,992.50 17,023.60
Year Ending Dec-18 22,759.00 22,759.00 22,759.00 22,561.50 21,356.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.51 0.51 0.53 0.50 0.43
Year Ending Dec-18 0.75 0.75 0.76 0.73 0.55

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

