Imax China Holding Inc (1970.HK)

1970.HK on Hong Kong Stock

22.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$22.45
Open
HK$22.45
Day's High
HK$22.50
Day's Low
HK$22.10
Volume
693,800
Avg. Vol
1,516,701
52-wk High
HK$41.80
52-wk Low
HK$16.84

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 5 6
(3) HOLD 8 9 9 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(5) SELL 2 2 2 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.79 2.95 3.00 3.05

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 1,003.98 1,139.77 936.30 1,272.60
Year Ending Dec-18 20 1,121.18 1,342.60 949.57 1,528.87
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 0.89 1.24 0.62 1.40
Year Ending Dec-18 20 1.06 1.48 0.70 1.78
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.51 5.51 5.51 15.03

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,003.98 1,010.65 1,013.16 1,023.08 1,272.60
Year Ending Dec-18 1,121.18 1,131.97 1,132.64 1,136.65 1,528.87
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.89 0.91 0.91 0.91 1.40
Year Ending Dec-18 1.06 1.08 1.07 1.06 1.78

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 3 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

