Edition:
India

Swire Properties Ltd (1972.HK)

1972.HK on Hong Kong Stock

27.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.25 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
HK$27.65
Open
HK$27.70
Day's High
HK$27.70
Day's Low
HK$27.15
Volume
1,566,675
Avg. Vol
2,243,863
52-wk High
HK$27.75
52-wk Low
HK$21.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 7 7 8
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.06 2.07 2.07 2.31

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 18,028.80 19,613.90 14,521.90 18,065.50
Year Ending Dec-18 14 16,500.60 20,699.00 10,977.10 14,481.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 1.38 1.57 1.28 1.36
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1.36 1.50 1.21 1.26
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 1.75 1.75 1.75 0.52

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18,028.80 18,028.80 18,235.30 18,737.90 18,065.50
Year Ending Dec-18 16,500.60 16,500.60 16,464.90 15,497.30 14,481.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.38 1.38 1.39 1.43 1.36
Year Ending Dec-18 1.36 1.36 1.35 1.30 1.26

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Swire Properties Ltd News